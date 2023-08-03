Lake Mitchell residents seek help from Wexford Board about sewer issues

CADILLAC — Three Wexford County residents who live around Lake Mitchell addressed the board of commissioners Wednesday the message was clear — they need help.
The more than 800 residents who live around the lake have been dealing with rising sewer rates due to a failing and outdated system. The three people who spoke, Carolyn Richards, Jackie Erway and Tom Medendorp, spoke of how the monthly rates rose from under $70 to now nearly $140 mark. There is talk that those rates could raise to $200 or more.
“We need help,” Erway said.
The Wexford County Department of Public Works was dissolved at the commissioners’ last meeting in 2015. That meant the authority was passed to the three townships around the lake, which was passed on to the more than 800 residents around the lake.
Richards said the county took over control in 1974 due to a leakage and environmental concerns in 1974. Similar issues are occurring today and Richards said it shouldn’t just be on the residents who live around the lake to have to take on the financial burden.
The end of the county’s DPW operations started when the county sold the landfill and it also depended on when Cherry Grove, Clam Lake and Selma townships could provide for the operations and maintenance of the Lake Mitchell Sewer District. The county also needed to find a third party to run the Cedar Creek Township Water System.
With both of those requirements met, the commissioners took the final action at the end of 2015. After the DPW’s closure, the issue of no provision for capital improvements and no capital improvement funds resulted in the need for rate increases. With a more than 40-year-old system, it was no surprise that on occasion, maintenance would be needed.
The system, however, is well past the point of simple maintenance work.
Last month, the LMSA Board of Directors unanimously approved the resolution to issue sewer bonds, which will pay to replace grinder and lift stations throughout a portion of the system.
In May, the board approved awarding the lift station work to the Isabella Corporation for $4.88 million, and the grinder station work to Hurst Mechanical for $4.37 million.
The overall cost of this portion of the project is $9,909,072. The LMSA was pre-approved for a low-interest United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development loan for $9.3 million. The roughly $500,000 difference will be covered by existing LMSA funds.
LMSA officials for several months have been working with state lawmakers to obtain grant funds to pay for the overhaul but learned earlier this month that the project did not survive senate committee negotiations.
LSMA board members mulled the idea of waiting to begin the project until state funding could be obtained but ultimately decided to move forward. The LMSA is in a tough position because some of the deteriorating system components need to be replaced immediately, per an administrative consent order issued last year by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Donal Brady, an environmental engineer for the EGLE Water Resources Division at the Cadillac District Office, previously told the Cadillac News that the problems with the system stem primarily from its age and the fact that upgrades were not completed in the 35 years before the LMSA taking it over from the Wexford County Department of Public Works in 2015.
As a result of outdated infrastructure, Brady said the LMSA has had numerous sanitary sewer overflows in recent years, which is one of the factors that compelled him to look into implementing an administrative consent order.
In September 2022, the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority entered into an Administrative Consent Order with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The order outlines what improvements need to be made to the system and when those improvements need to be made.
According to the order, if the LMSA fails to complete necessary improvements by certain dates, it could face fines and penalties. Upon approval of the order in September, LMSA was invoiced $3,270 for “Enforcement cost” and $1,500 for a “Civil fine.”
While the commissioners didn’t address the residents, a few did speak during commissioner comments and administrator Joe Porterfield did too after the meeting.
Commissioner Kathy Adams said during her commissioner comment that she attended the recent LSMA meeting and it was “crazy.” She also said she believes it is a huge problem and the residents around the lake are feeling like their concerns are not being heard.
Commissioner Brian Potter said he was disappointed that the state was not going to come through with funding.
“We’re certainly willing to help with any information we can give them. We don’t mind doing the research and helping out,” Porterfield said. “We’re just going through our budget process, beginning it, and we’ll see where we are going to be sitting at the end of the year.”
Adams added that the sharing of information is vital because the homeowners around the lake feel like it is being kept from them. Adams said they think there is something sinister and she keeps telling them there isn’t. It is an unfortunate situation, according to Adams.
As for the meeting, the board also heard the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan annual report from AAANM Executive Director Heidi Gustine. The agency serves 10 counties located in northwest lower Michigan including Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford.
The board also approved the purchase of a vehicle purchase by Wexford County Central Dispatch. In all the purchase will cost more than $30,300 to purchase a 2020 GMC Acadia.
According to information in the agenda packet, central dispatch is using a 2013 GMC Terrain that was the old emergency management vehicle and it is starting to have engine and other mechanical issues. With the restrictions from the pandemic being lifted and dispatcher training and 911 meetings starting to be in person again, the county department is sending multiple dispatchers and management staff to different courses across the state.
