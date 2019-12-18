CADILLAC — If the USDA approves a loan for $9.5 million in sewer improvements around the lake, Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority (LMSA) customers could be paying $35 more every month, for a total sewer bill of just under $110 monthly.
Tuesday evening, the LMSA hosted a public hearing regarding the authority’s plans to ask the USDA for a 40-year low-interest loan, which the sewer authority board and the engineers they hired to care for the system say is necessary due to the age and condition of the system.
About 40 people, plus the board and engineers, attended the meeting, which was held at the Selma Township Hall. Residents came with a number of questions.
One resident, Jackie Erway, a 30+ year resident of Lake Mitchell, asked the board why they were planning to pay for the USDA loan with a rate increase instead of a special assessment.
Erway said property owners are skeptical that rates would decrease after the loan is paid off.
“We want to guarantee that the rate is going to go down,‘ Erway said.
Board members responded that special assessments mean more up-front costs and can create complications when property is sold.
Brian Sousa of Wade Trim Engineering gave a presentation on the proposed loan and system upgrades.
If the USDA agrees to give the LMSA a rural development loan — and it’s extremely likely the agency will — part of the deal is that the sewer authority would have to save money for maintenance and improvements to prevent being in this situation in the future, Sousa said.
Sousa also indicated that the sewer authority might borrow less than the full $9.5 million.
“You want to come in high‘ when asking the government for money in case bids are more expensive than you expected, he explained.
The sewer authority expects to submit the application to the USDA in mid-January. Sousa said there’s usually a couple of months of back-and-forth with the agency before they agree to the loan amount and rate. Sousa said he expected a two-season construction project once work begins.
