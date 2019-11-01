CADILLAC — A broken pipe meant 900 gallons of sewer water soaked the ground near an underground tank.
The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority announced Thursday that the problem had been discovered on Tuesday and repaired Wednesday.
According to a report submitted to MiWaters, the Michigan government website that tracks sewer spills, a technician was inspecting a grinder pump station on Tuesday when they noticed the ground was spongy. They shut off the equipment, suspecting there might be a problem with the underground pipe, and came back the next day with a vac truck. Crews excavated the site and discovered that the sewer discharge line was cracked.
The system’s age is likely to blame.
“It’s a 43-year-old system,‘ explained Sheila Hill, project manager for the sewer authority.
The sewer authority hired an engineering firm in 2018 and are working on an application to the USDA for a loan and grant to upgrade the system’s infrastructure.
“We’re seeing a lot of wear and tear on equipment,‘ Hill said.
The grinder pump station is on M-115, near Lofgren Road, according to an address Hill provided to the Cadillac News.
Crews repaired the line and replaced the soil, according to the MiWaters report.
The sewer authority estimates that approximately 900 gallons of raw sewage leaked into the ground. Although Lake Mitchell is close to the site, it is not believed that any of the sewage reached surface waters. A letter to the newspaper and the health department from the sewer authority also says there’s not believed to be a threat to public health or safety.
