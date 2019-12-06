Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority sets public meeting

CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority has set a date for a required public hearing.
The sewer authority is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help in funding a $9 million project that would replace aging pumps in the sewer system. That funding is likely to come in the form of low-interest loans.
The sewer authority is required to hold a public hearing as a part of their application process.
Repaying federal loans will likely mean a rate increase for users of the sewer system, but exactly how much more customers would pay won’t be known until the USDA approves a loan and loan rate, the project managers have previously told the Cadillac News.
The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Selmat Township Hall, 4101 35 Road, Cadillac.
