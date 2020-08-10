CADILLAC — Lake and Osceola counties both had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Lake County had two on Saturday and one on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases among the county’s residents to 21.
Osceola County climbed one case, reaching 64 over the weekend.
Missaukee County remained at 27 cases.
Wexford County, which was previously at 60 cases, fell to 59, according to District Health Department No. 10 data. That sometimes happens when the verification process identifies that the person lives in another county; it is not evidence that the person has recovered.
It can be difficult to say for sure how many people in a given county are actively sick. The health departments use a definition that says anybody who is still alive 30 days after diagnosis can be considered “recovered." Using that definition, there have been 11 recoveries in Lake County, 22 in Missaukee, 39 in Wexford and 35 in Osceola.
However, generally speaking, a person is usually not contagious 10 days after they test positive for the virus.
In Lake County, there were six cases between July 31 and Aug. 9. In Missaukee County, there was one. In Wexford County, there were five.
Statewide, 63,636 meet the definition of recovered, with 87,403 diagnosed. There have been 6,249 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan; five have been local, with four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
