Lake Osceola State Bank opens Evart branch

EVART — Family-owned Lake Osceola State Bank provides banking services to several northern Michigan communities, and they’re now expanding into Evart. The new location is LOSB’s 11th branch.
The Evart branch project has been in the works for almost four years, according to President and CEO Robert Fisher. After the bank’s 2018 analysis, Fisher said he and his team found that it was time to make the move to the Evart community.
In 2019, they were in the process of designing the new building when COVID-19 began. The project then had to be put on pause, Fisher said, until the team could better understand what the pandemic would bring.
“When we felt that the economy was going to be OK, we dusted it off and started finishing up the plans, working on our bids, with the idea that we were going to break ground in spring of 2021,” he said. “So it was way delayed by COVID, but we got it back on track.”
Although the Evart branch officially opened in November, a grand opening ceremony had not yet been held because of COVID complications. An Open House will be taking place at the branch on Wednesday, May 11 to celebrate its opening.
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and will include door prizes and grilled food. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend, and it’s free to the public.
Fisher said with the way the Evart community is growing, he feels that an LOSB branch will be a good fit.
“There’s a lot of industry there. There’s some good things happening in Evart, and we feel our timing is very good to be in there with a new facility,” he said. “Their success, the community success, is our success, so we feel good about this, this move.”
When LOSB settles into a community, Fisher said he encourages everyone on staff to be a part of that community. That could include volunteerism or sitting on various boards. Employees can receive a bonus for their involvement as well.
Additionally, as a family-owned bank, Fisher said they’re willing to take more risk and be flexible with community members. With employees living directly in the community, he said they can learn and know what it takes to make it in a smaller community.
“Having a community bank in a town like Evart is a real win win situation,” he said. “We win because the people of Evart are good people, and they win, because we try to do what it takes to make that community successful.”
The Lake Osceola State Bank Evart branch is located at 920 W. 7th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.