CADILLAC — The City of Cadillac is working with Lake Superior State University researchers to survey a random selection of residents to update basic demographic information to try to become eligible to qualify for grants and programs (outside funding), to assist in revitalizing City infrastructure. Researchers from the Community Research Center at Lake Superior State University will be visiting randomly selected households over the next few weeks to conduct a short, anonymous survey of the following information:
1. Your household’s size and income level (with only one category – Do you make above or below an amount based upon the number of people in your household?).
2. Household adult disability status.
3. Your household’s ethnicity and whether the head of household is female.
The anonymous survey will only take 1-2 minutes to complete, and the City is required to collect this updated information to try to qualify for most federal and state improvement grants through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Participation from all who were randomly selected is necessary and names are not recorded. Researchers will also not share individual data with either the City or the State, just the averages and percentages within each category.
Field researchers have been inoculated against COVID-19 and will remain masked and outside of your home. Should you have been randomly selected, the City and Lake Superior State sincerely asks that you participate in this survey to support our efforts in trying to qualify for outside funding opportunities.
Please feel free to contact our Community Development Director, John Wallace, with any questions or comments at 231-775-0181, extension 101 or via email at jwallace@cadillac-mi.net.
