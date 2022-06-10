LAKE CITY — Lake Township board members say they aren’t taking any chances on election security moving forward.
On Wednesday, the board voted to lease a new vote tabulator machine after the township’s previous machine was confiscated by the Michigan State Police as part of an investigation into potential election fraud.
Several residents addressed the board during its meeting, asking for clarification on the situation and expressing their concerns.
“This is about voter integrity, election integrity,” said township resident Penny Lowes. “This is very egregious ... something happened.”
Lake Township Supervisor Robert Hall said he wasn’t sure “what we can talk about and not talk about,” but confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation involving the township’s vote tabulator.
Hall added that he wasn’t sure where the tabulator was but added that the township would no longer be using it for elections.
Township Clerk Korrinda Winkelmann, who has been questioned by police in connection with the investigation, confirmed that the MSP served a search warrant on the township hall and seized the machine. She declined to give any additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.
When asked if the seizure of the machine had anything to do with recent reports of state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, asking for access to tabulators following the 2020 presidential election, no one on the board answered with the exception of Hall, who replied that he had never spoken to Rendon in his life.
Hall said he wasn’t even aware of any investigation until about a week and a half ago.
“We’re not going to take any chances whatsoever,” Hall said before the board voted to spend $1,500 to lease a new tabulator for the upcoming August primary election.
Winkelmann suggested the board wait until after the primary election to purchase a new machine outright, as that is when the latest tabulator models will be available. The cost to purchase a new machine was estimated at $4,250. Winkelmann said if the board agrees to purchase a new machine by its next meeting, it should arrive in time to be used in the next general election in November.
In February, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that she asked the Attorney General and State Police to investigate reports her office received that an unnamed third party was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County.
Unauthorized access to machines is a breach of election security protocols and may have exposed the machines to vulnerabilities that render them unusable in future elections, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
During a previous interview with the Cadillac News, Rendon confirmed that she asked clerks in the area about accessing vote tabulators.
“I asked if people would be open to having someone look at them,” said Rendon, who added that her intention was to have experts verify the results to ensure they weren’t tampered with or altered in any way.
Officials have declined to say at this time whether or not Rendon is a person of interest in their investigation. On Thursday, MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said the investigation is still open and for that reason, he had no comment.
Rendon has been outspoken in her belief that the election results in Michigan were rigged in favor of then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Rendon has maintained this belief despite a GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee’s conclusion that citizens should be confident that the election’s outcome represents the “true results,” and that inaccuracies in the initial vote tally were caused by human error.
In June 2021, Rendon issued a press release stating that, “Many Michigan voters believe that the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee’s conclusion was formed without a proper investigation, and so I encourage attorneys in Michigan and beyond to pursue legal avenues that will reveal truth and transparency to the citizens of the United States.”
Rendon told the Cadillac News that around this time she was contacted by a pair of IT experts who completed an assessment of the committee’s report and found discrepancies. She said they also found evidence that Antrim County machines contained internal modems and that data from the machines was being sent to outside IP addresses.
Based on these alleged findings, Rendon announced she was in “receipt of evidence reflecting systematic election fraud in Michigan that occurred in the November 2020 election,” although she added later that she was not personally in possession of the evidence and wouldn’t know how to decipher it, even if she was.
While she couldn’t recall for certain, Rendon said the requests she made to clerks asking for access to vote tabulators likely had something to do with the investigation being conducted by the individuals who contacted her last year.
She added that she wasn’t necessarily concerned that the election results would be skewed in the 103rd District but was interested in finding out if evidence of voter fraud could be detected in the machines and linked to other cases, particularly in Antrim County.
Rendon has repeatedly said that all she did was ask clerks if they were open to having someone look at the machines to verify the results. She said she never personally had access to a machine.
“There’s no harm in asking a question,” Rendon said. “I’ve never seen anything in the law that says you can’t ... at least there didn’t used to be.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told the Cadillac News recently she couldn’t comment on whether it is illegal to ask to see the voting equipment, but that act in itself does raise some flags.
Vessel said tabulators and other voting equipment must stay in the custody of election officials from that municipality.
“If it is being removed from the possession of an election official, that is a problem,” she said.
During the board meeting Wednesday, Lake Township resident Dean McMinn commented that he has worked downstate as a volunteer during six presidential elections and has “never heard of anything like this happening.” McMinn said that he assumed the township would be following proper election protocols moving forward.
Fellow Lake Township resident Pete Bloomster commented that he had “absolute confidence” in Winkelmann moving forward and implored her to continue serving as the township clerk, to which Winkelmann replied, “I appreciate that. I appreciate that. Thank you.”
Bloomster told the Cadillac News after the meeting that this incident has brought Lake Township into a negative light thanks the actions of a few individuals. In no way is this incident indicative of the integrity or competence of township officials, he said.
“Mrs. Rendon has gone off the rails,” Bloomster commented. “She ought to know better. People are looking for corruption here that doesn’t exist.”
Winkelmann told the Cadillac News after the meeting that she didn’t have anything else to add, other than that the electoral process “up until this point has been fine.”
“Nobody has anything to worry about,” Winkelmann said.
Cadillac News reporter Rick Charmoli contributed to this story.
