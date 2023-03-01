LAKE CITY — Could a new sewer authority be formed between Lake Township, Caldwell Township and Lake City?
That is the idea being explored by Lake Township.
“We have a small sewer plant and for us to try to do anything, it’s hard with one employee,” Lake Township Supervisor Robert Hall said. “It’s hard to get any insurance and it’s hard to do any work in confined spaces or anything like that, so we have to contract a lot of our stuff.”
“If we were part of an authority, then we combine our workers with the other sewer department’s workers and they’d work together and could do a lot of the stuff in-house.”
Currently, Lake City and Lake Township have their own supervisor to oversee their sewer system. With a sewer authority, Hall said they would have one board that could oversee all the work being done on systems every day.
Hall said this would help his case as an elected official and the current individual who oversees Lake Township’s sewer system. If a new township supervisor were elected, Hall said they may not know much about the system and making it tough to complete work.
With a sewer authority, he said there would be less turnover and all the municipalities involved would have a representative on the board.
“All the sewer assets would get signed over to the sewer authority and they would just handle the sewer system,” he said.
A sewer authority may also help those involve save money. Hall said they would be able to complete work in-house and have an easier time getting insurance.
There are also some opportunities for grants or loans. Hall said their chances of obtaining such funds might be higher by having a sewer authority.
Hall said forming the sewer authority would take over a year, as they would have to discuss specific details. Right now, he said Lake Township has a sewer advisory board that is exploring the idea.
“They’re the ones that will be looking into it, but they haven’t done anything with this yet,” Hall said.
