JENNINGS — Could a new park be coming to Jennings?
That’s the idea being tossed around after the Lake Township Board purchased a little over four acres of land recently.
The land sits along Crooked Lake, between Walnut and Elm Street, and was brought for $455,000. Two houses sit on the property, one of which is being sold.
Lake Township Rob Hall said they are planning to use around $150,000 in federal funding and the money from selling the house to pay for the land.
“We’re selling the house and a little bit of property off of that parcel and then using the rest of it for a park or people to moor their boats,” Hall said.
Currently, the 3,000 square foot house sits on 0.35 acres of land and is listed on Re/Max for $299,000. Those interested in purchasing the home can contact Jean Prangley at (231) 878-8200.
Hall said the township purchased based on the recommendation of their assessor, who believes developing the land will help the values of all the homes in the area.
“He was kind of amazed that we were able to get it and that some developer didn’t get it because it’s a big chunk of land on the lake and usually developers get it before government agencies can,” Hall said.
“The family was nice enough to us have a crack of it and asked if we would name it Helmer Park after the family that owned it, and we agreed to that.”
Another reason Hall said the township purchased the land was to give residents an access point to Crooked Lake.
“The main reason was so that the people of Jennings had access to that versus having to go all the way around to the county park,” Hall said.
Lots of work still has to be done before the township can begin developing the property. Hall said they are planning to form a six to seven person committee to discuss what people would like to see done.
“We got to form a committee right now with the people of Jennings to figure out what they want and how they want to develop it,” he said. “And then, we’ll go out once we get that figured out.”
Those interested in joining the committee can contact the township at (231) 839-7655 and ask for Hall.
The township is also looking at ideas for the other house still on the property, which is run down. Hall said the house is from the lumbering days and could be remodeled for future use.
“There are a lot of options we could do with it, but we just don’t know,” he said.
Another part of the process the township is working on is funding. Hall said they are working on updating their recreation plan with Lake City and Missaukee County and will include the proposed Helmer Park.
Hall said this updated plan will allow the township to apply for a DNR grant, which could bring in $300,000 per phrase of the proposed project. Once the plan is done, Hall said they’ll look to apply for the grant early next year.
Though the project is in the early stages, Hall said he’s excited for people to start using the land right away.
“I’m just looking forward to people bringing able to use it, even if it’s not developed as of right now,” Hall said. “If we can get a road punched through here and a parking area down there, people can use it as is for now.”
