CADILLAC — Osceola County now has the most COVID-19 cases of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Osceola County, which together with Lake County is designated as part of the Grand Rapids area, reported 47 cases on Tuesday according to Central Michigan District Health Department, three more than on Monday.
Lake and Wexford counties each had a new case, with Lake now standing at 12 cases and Wexford County apparently at 44 cases, according to District Health Department No. 10. While on Monday, the state of Michigan was reporting 44 cases for Wexford County, the health department had it at 43; on Tuesday, that flipped with the state reporting 43 for Wexford County and the health department reporting 44. There is sometimes discrepency between the two data sources due to the verification process.
Missaukee County remained at 25 cases Tuesday.
Every region in the state has seen an uptick of cases over the past three weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office noted on Tuesday.
The governor signed her 151st executive order of 2020, extending the governor’s emergency and disaster declaration until August 11, 2020 at 11:59pm.
“COVID-19 has now killed more than 6,000 people in Michigan. That’s more than 6,000 of our parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors. And the rising numbers we’ve seen over the past few weeks prove that this virus is still a very real threat in our state,‘ said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “Today, I signed new emergency and disaster declarations using independent sources of statutory authority to continue saving lives and ensure that the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis have the tools they need.‘
The number of statewide cases reached 70,306 on Tuesday, an increase of 584 over the day before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.