Wexford County
District Health Department No. 10 data had Wexford County at a pandemic total of 2,525 cases, which is up by three. Deaths held at 41. The 7-day-average positivity rate was trending downward at 8.6% with the most recent data from May 18.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 21.6% for teens 16 to 19; 21.7% for people in their 20s; 30.8% for people in their 30s; 39% for people in their 40s; 52.1% for people 50 to 64; 72.6% for people 65 to 74 and 73.9% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 43.3%; the initiation rate was 48.8%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 8.1%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 20.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had a pandemic total of 1,245, according to DHD No. 10. Deaths held at 17. The seven-day average positivity rate was 12.9%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 11.6% for teens 16 to 19; 16% for people in their 20s; 26.6% for people in their 30s; 31.8% for people in their 40s; 49.8% for people 50 to 64; 73.1% for people 65 to 74 and 73.3% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 40.9%. The initiation rate was 45.7%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 4.6%.
Lake County
Lake County cases held at 575. Deaths held at 14. The positivity rate as of May 16 was up to 8%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 8.4% for teens 16 to 19; 24.8% for people in their 20s; 60.8% for people in their 30s; 63.3% for people in their 40s; 51.1% for people 50 to 64; 55.6% for people 65 to 74 and 55.4% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 49%. The initiation rate was 53.9%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 5.3%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by 2 for a pandemic total of 1,663, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 28. The positivity rate was 13.1%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 12.5% for teens 16 to 19; 13.3% for people in their 20s; 18.6% for people in their 30s; 24.4% for people in their 40s; 42.1% for people 50 to 64; 61.5% for people 65 to 74 and 63.4% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 34%. The initiation rate was 38.2%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 3.1%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 882,189 and deaths reached 18,853. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 51.9% based on May 20 MICR data and the completion rate was 44.5%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 57.1%; however, the CDC data uses people 16+ while the state data uses people 12 and up. The 7-day-average positivity rate is 7.2% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.