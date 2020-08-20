Lake, Wexford have the most active COVID-19 cases in local counties

CADILLAC — LeRoy has had more COVID-19 cases than you might expect.
Cadillac, meanwhile, has had slightly fewer cases than you might expect.
That claim is based solely on the proportionate size of the population in their zip codes.
The total population of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, according to Census Bureau data, is 84,057 people spread across Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
LeRoy's zip code has approximately 3,100 people according to unitedstateszipcodes.org.
The LeRoy zip code has had 11 of the area's 183 confirmed COVID-19 cases (64 in Osceola, 63 in Wexford and 28 each in Lake and Missaukee Counties).
LeRoy's zip code has had about 6% of the area's COVID-19 cases while being a little under 4% of the total population.
In comparison, the zip code for Cadillac, 49601, has about 21,236 people (that's about double the number of people who live inside city limits) and is approximately 25% of the population of the four counties. The Cadillac zip code has had 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases, or about 22% of the total confirmed cases in the four counties.
Among the newspaper's coverage area, Cadillac (41), Reed City (28+), McBain (14), Manton (12+), LeRoy (11) have had the most cases. At 106 cases, the cities amount for more than half, 57%, of the area's 183 COVID-19 cases while accounting for 48% (40,597 out of 84,057) of the area's total population.
But most of the cases in the coverage area are no longer active.
District Health Department No. 10 puts the recoveries in Wexford County at 40; in Lake, 12 and in Missaukee, 25. Central Michigan District Health Department says 52 people have recovered in Osceola County.
There have been five COVID-19 deaths in the newspaper's coverage area.
Meanwhile, 49 people haven't met the state's definition of recovery from COVID-19. But not all of them are actively contagious for the virus that causes the disease.
People are generally considered to be contagious for 10 days after symptoms appear or after their test date.
Central Michigan District Health Department's data indicates there aren't any cases younger than 10 days old in Osceola County.
In Wexford County, there were three cases under 10 days old as of Wednesday. Lake County had six and Missaukee County had one.
However, probable cases can also be contagious. There were 17 probable cases in Wexford County as of Wednesday; 14 in Missaukee, one in Lake and seven in Osceola County.
Statewide, there had been 94,278 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. There have been 6,349 deaths in Michigan due to COVID-19, five of which have been in the newspaper's coverage area.
One of the recent COVID-19 deaths happened in a neighboring county. District Health Department No. 10 announced on Wednesday that a Manistee County woman in her 50s had died at home last week.
