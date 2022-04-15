Lakes Cadillac, Mitchell declared open on Wednesday night

CADILLAC — Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell thawed out this year about the time they typically do in the spring.
This year the official thaw date for both lakes was April 13, as decreed by the Cadillac News. To be considered thawed, at least half the lake has to be open water and the remaining ice slush. Both lakes typically freeze by the first week of December and thaw around the middle of April. Last year, the lakes were open on March 23.
The earliest Lake Cadillac was declared open was March 2, 1892. The latest was April 28, 1972.
The Cadillac News has determined the lakes’ thaw date for many, many years, ever since some people who were establishing betting pools requested it. Whoever guessed the day the newspaper determined the “ice was out,” would receive a prize, former Cadillac News publisher Earl T. Huckle said.
The Cadillac News also tracks when the lakes are frozen, which for Cadillac and Mitchell was Dec. 7 this past year.
