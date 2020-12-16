CADILLAC — Ice coverage over lakes Cadillac and Mitchell on Tuesday, Dec. 15, satisfied Cadillac News criteria for them to be declared frozen.
The Cadillac News determines the lakes are frozen if more than half the lake is covered with ice. In comparison to the average date that the lakes historically are declared frozen, this year is a little behind schedule. The lakes usually freeze by the first week of December and thaw by mid-April.
Last year, an unseasonable swing into Arctic temperatures caused lakes Cadillac and Mitchell to freeze over much earlier than normal — Nov. 13 for Lake Mitchell and Nov. 16 for Lake Cadillac. A few weeks later, however, both lakes had thawed.
Each year since 1934, the Cadillac News has kept track of what day Lake Cadillac is more than 50% free of ice in the spring. The Cadillac News also has kept track of when the lake is 50% covered with ice in the winter, but those records only date back to the early 1980s.
According to Cadillac News records, the amount of time Lake Cadillac stays frozen has decreased significantly decade over decade.
Taking both the freeze and thaw dates into account, the average number of days that Lake Cadillac has remained frozen in the last three decades has decreased from 129 to 118 (as of 2019), according to records.
Freeze-over records indicate that the average date Lake Cadillac freezes has crept later and later into the winter, from Dec. 1 during the period of 1986 to 1996, Dec. 6 during the period of 1997 to 2007, and Dec. 8 during the period of 2008 to 2018.
The earliest recorded freeze-over of both lakes was Nov. 14, in 1995. The record for latest freeze over was recorded on Jan. 3, 2016.
There is no official declaration given, by any organization public or private, that ice is considered to be safe. The decision to walk out on the ice is the responsibility only of whoever decides to take the risk.
