CADILLAC — Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell were covered with ice on Tuesday, Dec. 7, which according to Cadillac News records, is a pretty typical date for the annual freeze over to occur.
The Cadillac News determines the lakes are frozen if more than half the lake is covered with ice. The lakes usually freeze by the first week of December and thaw by mid-April. In comparison to the average date that the lakes historically are declared frozen, last year was a little behind schedule.
Both lakes were declared frozen on Dec. 15.
Each year since 1934, the Cadillac News has kept track of what day Lake Cadillac is more than 50% free of ice in the spring. The Cadillac News also has kept track of when the lake is 50% covered with ice in the winter, but those records only date back to the early 1980s.
The earliest recorded freeze-over of both lakes was Nov. 14, in 1995. The record for latest freeze over was recorded on Jan. 3, 2016.
There is no official declaration given, by any organization public or private, that ice is considered to be safe. The decision to walk out on the ice is the responsibility only of whoever decides to take the risk.
