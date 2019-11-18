Lakes Cadillac, Mitchell freeze over several weeks earlier than average

CADILLAC — An unseasonable swing into Arctic temperatures in recent weeks caused lakes Cadillac and Mitchell to freeze over much earlier than normal.
Both lakes Cadillac and Mitchell were declared frozen over by the Cadillac News last week, with Mitchell froze on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and Cadillac froze on Saturday, Nov. 16.
This is one of the earliest freezes since the Cadillac News began tracking the freezes in the 1980s, with the earliest being Nov. 14, in 1995.
Contrast this early freeze to a handful of winters ago, when a record was set for the latest freeze since the Cadillac News began keeping track, with both lakes covered on Jan. 3, 2016. Prior to 2016, the latest date the freeze took place was Dec. 29, 1983.
Last year, both lakes were declared frozen on Dec. 5. The Cadillac News determines the lakes are frozen if more than half the lake is covered with ice. The lakes usually freeze by the first week of December and thaw by mid-April.
Temperatures last week were 20-25 degrees below “normal‘ for this time of year, said Andy Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
“It’s a little early to get this blast of Arctic air,‘ Sullivan said. Usually, it doesn’t happen until January.
By the end of November, normal daytime highs are around freezing and lakes consistently freeze around that time when temperatures are normal.
“If this cold snap lasts, we might be fishing before the New Year,‘ said Ed Shaw, interpreter at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
It’s not unusual to be able to go ice-fishing before the end of the year, but Shaw urges you to be cautious.
“Stay off the ice until it’s good and solid,‘ Shaw said.
Cadillac News reporter Karen Hopper Usher contributed to this story.
