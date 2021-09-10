Lakes Cadillac, Mitchell have nearly no issues with algae as summer nearing end

CADILLAC — Mother Nature is a mysterious entity and sometimes she can catch you by surprise.
It is that type of situation that has Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon scratching his head. The puzzling thing for Solomon is, except for a recent small flare-up on Lake Mitchell last week, both lakes so far have been spared from large algae blooms that can turn both lakes into odoriferous, soupy and green.
“Why we haven’t had algae problems is a puzzle. We certainly see them (algae blooms) on other lakes we manage, but Lake Cadillac wasn’t bad as it has been. We really haven’t had problems on Mitchell either,” he said. “We don’t know the reason for that. I certainly don’t.”
Restorative Lake Sciences Water Resources Director Dr. Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones said the cyanobacteria population may have declined in this part of the state this year due to a relatively dry spring and summer, with only periodic rains. When the spring rainfall is abundant, runoff from the land enters the lake and accumulates in the deeper areas of the lake that lack dissolved oxygen.
Jermalowicz-Jones said this creates an environment where phosphorus is released into the water column and transported to all areas of the lake. This results in the accelerated growth of submerged aquatic plants and algae, she said. In lakes with ample Zebra Mussel populations — such as Lake Cadillac, but less so in Lake Mitchell due to Lake Mitchell’s lower alkalinity — the blue-green algae dominate since these invasive mussels prefer to graze on green algae and diatoms on the water and less so on blue-green algae, she said.
“Other lakes in the state that have had abundant rain events, especially flashy ones, and also have Zebra Mussels, have experienced massive growth of blue-green algae. Thus it is likely more than one environmental factor that creates the perfect conditions for blue-green algae growth,” she said. “This also highlights why it is so important to emphasize riparian best management practices such as eliminating the use of all lawn fertilizers if on the lakefront and also maintaining sewer lines or septic systems if on septic.”
Finally, Jermalowicz-Jones said climate change may be playing a role in the increase of these blue-green algal blooms worldwide.
Harmful algal blooms form due to a rapid overgrowth or bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. Cyanobacteria are naturally present in lakes, rivers and ponds. Unfortunately, some cyanobacteria produce toxins, called cyanotoxins, that can be present in cyanobacterial blooms, which at higher levels can be harmful to people and animals.
These harmful blooms usually occur in Michigan from May through October, most commonly in August and September. The occurrence of cyanobacteria and their toxins has been confirmed in lakes across Michigan in previous years, and elevated toxin levels have been documented in a small percentage of Michigan lakes. During 2020, 61 harmful blooms in 35 Michigan counties were reported to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
It is not uncommon for harmful algal blooms to occur in either Lake Cadillac or Lake Mitchell, but in early August, Solomon said he has not heard of any being reported so far in 2021. Of the two lakes, Solomon previously said Lake Cadillac more consistently gets blooms and they typically tend to occur in August and September.
When it comes to lake levels, Solomon said this spring and summer season the lake levels have varied bet2ween the 1,289.7 minimum recommended level and 1,290, which is the spring high level. He also said after recent summer storms, the lake level exceeded the high mark on occasion.
Court Order 585 of 1967 by Judge William Peterson states that: the annual maximum level is set at 1,290 feet; the minimum winter level is 1,288.9 feet and the summer minimum level is 1,289.7 feet.
Along with the basic court order, the judge gave additional information about the lake levels. Most of this information came from two studies done by the Department of Conservation in 1955 and 1967. These were the basis of the determination of the legal lake levels.
As summer is ending, Solomon also said work to the Clam River Dam was completed last week.
The dam developed a problem with closing its left gate. The gate becomes stuck when opening and then requires three people to close it. The project was handled by Cadillac Fabrication. Solomon said new bronze sleeves were put on the left gate and grease fittings also were installed to help alleviate this problem in the future.
With the new gate installed, Solomon said the dam is operational and in pretty good shape considering it is 50 years old. He also said the leg work for another dam project will start this fall.
“We are going to evaluate later this year whether the gates need to be reskinned. That is the surface metal getting taken off and replaced,” Solomon said. “When we open the gates to release the water later this fall, that is when we will evaluate then. It is not imminent and not something we would do this fall.”
