Lakes Cadillac, Mitchell named top winter fishing destinations again

CADILLAC — A website that caters to helping people make and take fishing trips across the world is saying two Wexford County lakes are a couple of the top destinations for winter fishing in the United States for the second year in-a-row.
Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac were named one of the best winter fishing destination in the U.S. by FishingBooker.com. The website is an online service that enables a person to find and book fishing trips. The company was founded in October 2013 by Vukan Simic, a Serbian-Canadian software engineer passionate about fishing and diving.
In the release, other notable sites for winter fishing included Big Green Lake, Wisconsin, Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion in South Carolina, Gulfport, Mississippi, Diamond Lake, Oregon, Stuart, Florida and Flaming Gorge, Utah. Last year the list included lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, Brainerd, Minnesota, Stuart, Florida, Kailua Kona, Hawaii, South Padre Island, Texas, Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, South Carolina and Lake Hartwell, Georgia.
According to the site, if a person is looking for the best ice fishing in the state they should look no further than the two Cadillac area lakes. In the write-up, which can be found at fishingbooker.com/blog/winter-fishing-destinations, it also says the area has other outdoor adventurers for non-anglers including snowmobiling, Fat Tire biking, skiing, snowboarding, or snowshoeing. It also states the Cadillac area has a rich history, which can be explored through organized tours of museums, architecture and more.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said this winter he has seen more fishing pressure on both lakes than what he has ever seen before. He attributes that mostly to the fact both lakes have had good ice since before Christmas.
"They haven't had that downstate or in other states. We are easy to access and we have been getting intense pressure from the later part of December through January," he said. "The weekends are the hottest time and the holiday weekends were insane."
Tonello said you can look at it from two perspectives. If you are a local angler you don't love that boat launches are packed with cars, trucks and people are parked on roads, but from a tourism standpoint, it has been great. He said people have traveled from the downstate area such as Detroit and Grand Rapids and also come from neighboring states such as Ohio, Illinois and Indiana.
As for the fishing results this winter, Tonello said it has been good for many, but not so good for others. Those fishing for panfish, and in particular crappie, have likely had good outings. There are eater-sized crappie and sometimes sunfish and bluegill mixed in. He also has heard of good catches of perch on Lake Cadillac, as well as walleye during first ice. Northern pike is steady as they are prolific in the lakes.
Tonello said he is not too concerned with the added fishing pressure having a detrimental impact on any particular species. As long as anglers are good stewards of the fisheries in both lakes, the fish will be rebound.
"I would recommend sensible harvest. You don't need to harvest 100 pike in a season even if you can legally do it," he said. "Because that is a substantial chunk of harvestable fish from each lake."
