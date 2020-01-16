CADILLAC — A website that caters to helping people make and take fishing trips across the world is saying two Wexford County lakes are a couple of the top destinations for winter fishing in the United States.
On Wednesday, lakes Mitchell and Cadillac were named one of the best winter fishing destination in the U.S. by FishingBooker.com. The website is an online service that enables a person to find and book fishing trips. The company was founded in October 2013 by Vukan Simic, a Serbian-Canadian software engineer passionate about fishing and diving.
In the release, other notable sites for winter fishing included Brainerd, Minnesota, Stuart, Florida, Kailua Kona, Hawaii, South Padre Island, Texas, Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, South Carolina and Lake Hartwell, Georgia.
According to the site, if a person is looking for the best ice fishing in the state they should look no further than the two Cadillac area lakes. In the write-up, which can be found at fishingbooker.com/blog/winter-fishing-destinations, it also says both lakes provide amazing angling opportunities with easy access.
Both Pilgrim Village owner Steve Knaisel and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said one of the reasons both lakes might have made the list is due to both having ice. This winter, that is something that not many lakes south of Cadillac can say.
“We are a destination because we have ice,‘ Knaisel said. “We already have half of Indiana and Ohio up here because we have ice.‘
Although the two lakes have ice, Knaisel said it is no longer considered first ice fishing so things have slowed down a bit in terms of the rates people are catching fish. That said, if they go exploring and use their electronics to find where the fish are before they set up, it will be a much more successful endeavor.
Tonello said anglers have been fishing both lakes since the middle of December which could be part of the reason they are getting attention. A lot of lakes south of here don’t even have ice on them.
Couple that with both lakes’ easy accessibility as well as the infrastructure in place including hotels, bait shops and the up north feel of Cadillac and the area is an attractive destination. The variety of fish doesn’t hurt either, Tonello said.
“The best thing going is the variety (both lakes) offer. People love tip-up fishing for pike and to a lesser extent walleye. If you like action and running for tip-up flags there aren’t much better than Cadillac and Mitchell,‘ Tonello said. “They also have bluegill, pumpkinseed, crappie, and perch too. They are two of the best for crappie.‘
