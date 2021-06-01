Two downstate men recently were charged for illegal possession of panfish, perch and walleye and Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said their arrests have a lesson to teach all anglers.
Tonello said overfishing and harvesting might not make a species go extinct, but it can ruin good fisheries for everyone else.
"Our lakes and rivers are not infinite. They can be over-harvested if we are not careful," Tonello said. "That is what sensible limits are there for."
Stanley Garbacz Jr., 68, of Caseville, and Bruce Warren, 53, of Pigeon, were arraigned in Huron County District Court recently for illegal possession of panfish, perch and walleye, according to a release from the DNR.
Garbacz turned himself into authorities the week of May 10 and faces two charges of over limit possessions; one charge for perch and one charge for walleye, and the DNR reported he must pay $7,930 in restitution.
Warren also surrendered recently and was arraigned on one charge of taking a daily over limit of perch and owes $600 in mandatory restitution, according to the DNR. Both men face additional court fines and costs and could lose their fishing privileges when they are sentenced during a future court appearance.
Tonello said while he can't recall anything like what was reported in Huron County happening locally, he said there are always "whispers" of someone catching 500 walleye in a season and keeping them all. When you think about the local lakes — like Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell — that might only have 1,500 to 2,000 walleye in them, that easily can have a detrimental impact.
"Even if someone is only taking 200 (walleye) a summer that is a significant proportion of what is in there. That is why the daily catch limit is there and the total possession limit," Tonello said.
A DNR conservation officer received a tip from the Report All Poaching Hotline in March that Garbacz was potentially at his residence in possession of a few hundred perch. While en route to the Garbacz’s residence, the conservation officer requested assistance from Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy, who arrived at the suspect’s home first, confirmed that there were “a lot‘ of perch being filleted.
The conservation officer arrived at the residence and received permission to count the 170 perch that Garbacz and Warren caught earlier in the day — putting them each over the daily catch limit by 60 perch. The conservation officer also found 85 bags of frozen fish in four of Garbacz’s freezers. The fish was thawed and fillets counted.
Based on the Saginaw Bay area daily and possession limits, Garbacz was over the limit by 35 walleye. The daily limit is eight. Anglers also may possess an additional two days' limit of walleye as long as they are processed, with a total possession limit of 24. The local daily limit for walleye is five, 15 inches or larger and anglers also may possess an additional two days' limit of walleye for a total of 15 fish.
A total of 245 panfish were counted and the daily limit is 25. An angler also may possess an additional two days' limit of panfish as long as they are processed, with a total possession limit of 75.
Finally, a total of 393 additional perch were counted and the daily limit is 25. Anglers may possess an additional two days limit of walleye as long as they are processed, with a total possession limit of 75.
To be legal, processed fish from previous days must be canned or frozen, according to the DNR.
"It is about reasonable harvest and an element of common sense and there is an ethical component," Tonello said. "They (fish) are a renewable resource, but they are not infinite. They need to be respected."
Suspected poaching violations may be reported 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the DNR's Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Tips may be submitted anonymously and rewards may be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects.
