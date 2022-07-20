CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Lakeview man faced multiple drug-related and other felony offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Justin Guy Clark was charged with possession of methamphetamine, malicious destruction of fire or police property, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and possession of oxycodone for his connection with an incident on July 16 in Slagle Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Clark faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Clark is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 26.
