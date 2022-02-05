CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Lakeview man faced weapons and alcohol-related offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

Kade Russell Kooienga was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged knife and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 4 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted on the weapons felony, Kooienga faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Kooienga is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 15.

