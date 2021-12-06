CADILLAC — With the end of the year upon us, the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy is looking to continue helping landowners preserve their land.
Since 1995, the nonprofit organization has been working to assist landowners in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola, and northern Lake and Mason counties with permanently protecting their land and limiting future development.
“We offer property owners the chance to preserve the special properties that they have for a variety of reasons,” CALC Executive Director Chris Gentry said. “We’re preserving more open space. There’s a lot of really special places in between the public land, wildlife corridors, or special farmland.”
Back when the organization initially started, Gentry said there wasn’t a land conservancy in the area. Flash forward 26 years later, and the CALC has helped preserve over 2,500 acres of land in Northern Michigan.
According to Gentry, one of the main reasons landowners choose to preserve their land is for future generations to enjoy as it gets passed down from generation to generation.
“We work with landowners to preserve properties that may have been in the family for a long time,” Gentry said. “Maybe a family is passing on their land to somebody else. It could be as simple as wanting to achieve some tax reductions for a new owner. But mostly it’s about people that love their property, and they want to preserve it forever going forward.”
The main way the CALC helps landowners preserve their property is through a conservation easement. Gentry said this easement is a partnership between the landowner and CALC, with both parties working together to ensure the property is preserved in ways they see fit.
Through this easement, Gentry said the landowners donate certain property rights to the CALC in exchange for the organization preserving these rights forever. With each situation being unique, Gentry said people may donate the farming and timber rights for a property while keeping the hunting rights.
“Every situation is really different,” Gentry said. “But what ultimately happens is when the property owner donates certain rights to the conservancy, a legal conservation easement is established.”
To begin the process of acquiring a conservation easement, Gentry said most people reach out to the CALC and set up a time for discussion. Through this initial discussion, he said they lay out as much as they can and what things would be like going forward.
If a landowner does decide to go through with the easement, Gentry said they move forward and establish a baseline report. This report clarifies the objectives of the easement and establishes the conditions of the property at the time of these discussions.
Once the baseline report is complete, Gentry said they begin hashing things out with the landowner using a conservation easement template. Gentry said once an easement draft is done, he encourages the landowner to submit it through their personal attorney for review.
After the draft is reviewed, Gentry said they have everything signed and notarized, making the easement official and a permanent part of the land deed. Though the entire process is free, Gentry said they do ask for donations to help with monitoring properties and other organizational costs. Depending on the situation, Gentry said this process can take a few months as families discuss things and work through the draft process.
“It’s a lot of the family conversations and the easements,” Gentry said. “There are conservancy scheduling, site visits, and just different things that can stretch it out.”
Once the easement is signed, Gentry said at least once a year, a volunteer from the CALC will come out to check on the property. With a monitoring report template and a property record in hand, he said the volunteer will walk around the property to ensure the easement is being followed. With this monitoring process, Gentry said they want to make sure everything is as close to the way things were when the easement was first signed.
Due to the size of their organization, Gentry said they can’t approve every property that comes their way. He said they typically look for properties of around 40-plus acres or unique or rare natural features. These standards and the templates used in the easement process come from the Land Trust Alliance and Heart of the Lake, two organizations also dedicated to land conservation.
Though the CALC itself is made up of volunteers, Gentry said these people typically have an academic background or experience working with the Department of Natural Resources. This background helps the volunteers with the baseline reports, as they are typically looking at what species of trees and other plant life are on different properties.
Gentry said they also helped landowners find other programs to preserve their land if they don’t do it through the CALC. He said they’ve also had people donate their land to the CALC to be turned into small nature preserves.
“We do have four of those,” Gentry said. “Waldeck Islands on Stone Ledge Lake is the first one we had. Johnson Preserve over in Cherry Grove Township is another. We have a small preserve on the Manistee River, the Kohn Preserve, which is a canoe landing ... and then the Oliver Preserve out towards Harrietta is another one right on Slagle Creek.”
Gentry said they have also had land donated to them, which they have sold after placing a conservation easement on it.
While most people who want an easement on their land are motivated by personal reasons, Gentry said there are also financial benefits. In some cases, he said landowners may receive an income tax reduction or lower their property taxes.
As CALC continues to grow, Gentry said he believes it important to preserve the features that make Northern Michigan unique compared to other parts of the state.
“We would like to preserve the features that make Northern Michigan special by preserving the land,” Gentry said. “(Also) as we go forward in the future, we’re seeing climate change have a bigger and bigger impact on our area, as well as our region and by preserving green space, we’re helping to mitigate some of the factors that affect climate change.”
He also said preserving land helps maintain a good quality of life by protecting wildlife, water supply, and other aspects of nature.
As for the future of CALC, Gentry said he hopes to see more easements and other protective measurements to help preserve land in Northern Michigan. He also said he believes the organization will continue to grow, which will help them monitor more land.
“I think just adding more protected spaces is going to be a big part of our future,” Gentry said. “I see our volunteer leadership group growing both from the monitoring core group as well as board members and committee members.”
“We’re always interested in talking to people about helping out in transition time where we’ve moved from a volunteer organization to a partially staffed organization ... But it’s all going to stem from easement growth, which seems to be happening.”
