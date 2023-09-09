Lane closure scheduled Monday on southbound US-131 north of Reed City

REED CITY — On Monday, there will be a brief lane closure on southbound US-131 over the 7 Mile Road bridge in Osceola County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said the right lane in that area will be closed for some minor repairs to the bridge, which is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and be completed by 5 p.m. The work, however, is weather dependent.
"It's only one day and is fast-moving maintenance we are trying to get done before winter," Kirkby said.
