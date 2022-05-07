Lane closures coming next week to M-66 near Marion

MARION — Next week, a Michigan Department of Transportation road project north of Marion will result in daytime lane closures.
Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, May 13, MDOT said lane closures for road work are scheduled on M-66 from 21 Mile Road north to the bridge over Middle Branch Creek in southern Missaukee County. The time of the closures next week will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Last August, MDOT invested approximately $730,000 to resurface and rebuild about 3.6 miles of M-66 from 21 Mile Road to the bridge over Middle Branch Creek.
MDOT Cadillac Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said the work that starts on Monday is to finish up the project that was started last August. Kirkby said MDOT let the project winter over and now the plan is to go back and deliberately fill any cracks that have resurfaced, which was expected.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
