Lane closures will affect traffic on M-115 south of Marion

GRAND RAPIDS — Road and bridge work in Osceola County on M-115 is expected Wednesday on a stretch of M-115 south of Marion.
The Michigan Department of Transportation’s Grand Region said there will be lane closures for road and bridge work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on M-115 from the Muskegon River to 5th Avenue. The work started on Tuesday and is weather-dependent, according to MDOT.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.