CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Lansing man was cited for reckless driving recently after it was reported he was running vehicles off the road on M-115.

On Sept. 1, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a call from a motorist reporting a white vehicle was running other vehicles off the road on M-115 near South 25 Road, according to a release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post. A trooper patrolling the area observed a vehicle that matched the description given by central dispatch.

According to the MSP, the trooper witnessed the vehicle whip around another car traveling northwest on M-115 and cut back into the northwest traveling lane. As the vehicle neared the trooper, the release said the trooper observed it traveling at a high rate of speed compared to the other vehicle on the road.

The Lansing man's vehicle was stopped and he was cited and released for reckless driving. 

Cadillac News

