LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that Michigan secured continued Small Business Administration support for 28 counties and census tracts across Michigan through the SBA’s HUBZone program.
The HUBZone program fuels small business growth in historically underutilized zones by awarding 3% of federal contract dollars to HUBZone businesses every year. Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties all fall within this program. The Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration petition to the SBA also saved HUBZone designations for seven counties and census tracts that would have lost their HUBZone designation if not for the petition, including Wexford County.
“Governor Whitmer advocating to reinstate the HUBZone for our area means businesses like ours are able to maintain staffing levels ad be competitive with other companies in our industry across the country,” Craig Hewett, president of B and P Manufacturing said. “This achievement helps create economic growth, right here in Michigan.”
Michigan has 157 certified HUBZone businesses in dozens of counties and census tracts across the state. Companies located in Michigan HUBZones and certified under the HUBZone program also qualify as Geographically Disadvantaged Business Enterprises for state procurement. In fiscal year 2021, 59 Michigan HUBZone businesses were awarded $219,272,900 in contracts.
The 28 areas in the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration petition are home to more than 470 small manufacturing sites that have demonstrated their potential for creating jobs and leveraging private investment. Over the last five years, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation business development programs have helped companies in these areas announce projects totaling nearly 500 new jobs and $98.5 million in planned private investment. The planned projects are in plastic, chemical and electronic manufacturing, food processing and various service industries.
“The success of our small businesses is critical to growing Michigan’s economy and building a brighter future for our residents,” Whitmer said. “The Small Business Administration’s HUBZone program will continue to support communities across Michigan by connecting our hardworking small business owners and entrepreneurs to federal contract dollars, creating high-skilled, good-paying jobs right here at home. Let’s keep working together to support small businesses and help more small business owners ‘make it’ in Michigan.”
