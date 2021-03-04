CADILLAC — John and Jennifer Newcomb were in Cadillac running errands Wednesday evening when they received a call from a family member who told them their barn was burning down.
The barn, located on 34 1/2 Road near the Wexford County Airport in Haring Township, was used by John as a workshop and to store materials for his shed-making business, John Newcomb Restoration.
Smoke from the fire was visible from miles away and was especially heavy over 13th Street to the south.
By the time the Newcombs arrived, the barn was engulfed. Fire crews arrived on scene and immediately took steps to contain the blaze as best they could, although frequent wind gusts compelled Jennifer to say a few prayers the fire wouldn't spread to nearby buildings.
“I was praying the walls would hold,‘ Jennifer said. “And they did.‘
The 52- by 32-foot structure is a complete loss, along with about $100,000 worth of tools, paint, lumber and other items.
John said he has enough tools in his truck to keep the business going until they get things figured out with the barn loss.
The Newcombs didn’t know what might have caused the fire.
“I’m just glad no one got hurt,‘ Jennifer said.
Additional information on the cause of the fire was not available at press time.
