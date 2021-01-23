CADILLAC — The Veterans Serving Veterans food bank typically distributes 40 boxes of food every second and fourth Thursday at the VSV park off S. 41 Road. Since COVID, volunteers offer curbside service starting at 11 a.m.
“Just drive into the park and pull up to the pole barn,‘ said Steve Birdwell, a Vietnam-era U.S. Navy veteran. “Some of them out there are hurting pretty bad. They like coming to us.‘
In 2018 Birdwell, a volunteer at the park with its’ founder Roger Bandeen, came up with the idea of a food bank for veterans and their families.
“Most veterans are too proud to ask for help,‘ Birdwell said. “There are many good food pantries in our area ... but when they come out here just about everybody is a veteran. It’s a safe place where they can come and get help.‘
Elks Foundation Grants
Birdwell just purchased a second freezer to store a huge stockpile of frozen meat that will be purchased with a grant from the local Elks Lodge No. 680 through the Elks National Foundation.
Elks member and retired U.S. Army Colonel Bill Ewald wrote the two grants that will provide about $5,500 worth of frozen meat.
“I got the check from the Elks National Foundation,‘ Ewald said.
For the last eight years the lodge has received a Beacon Grant that provided annual dinners and Christmas parties for the men and women of Company D of the Michigan Army National Guard. Since the unit is overseas, Ewald contacted Birdwell about the VSV food bank needs.
“I filled out the Beacon Grant application and emailed it in,‘ Ewald said. “They wrote back that I could supersize this grant with another Spotlight Grant of $2,000.‘
By the end of the day on Dec. 31 both grants were approved for a total of $5,200.
Birdwell and Ewald are working with Ebels to purchase meat for the pantry.
“We will butcher a cow and grind it up,‘ Birdwell said. “Just like with the four pigs we will purchase — we will offer sausage. We make all the meat simple.‘
In addition the Elks Lodge is donating another $500 in cash from their Gratitude Grant for about $800 in canned goods.
“We have a motto which highlights our benevolent character,‘ Ewald said. “Elks Care and Elks Share. This year the Elks, through its national foundation and Community Improvement Programs, will donate more than $13.7 million throughout our nation.
“Roger Bandeen has a wonderful plan at veteran’s the park,‘ Ewald added. “It’s large in scope and will be a lasting tribute to our veterans.‘
“The word is slowly getting out,‘ Bandeen said. “Our demand has quadrupled since the food bank inception. Steve and his team are doing an amazing job. We pride ourselves in providing frozen meat to our veterans. We try to take care of their nutritional needs. This grant is really important to us for January and February when our donations typically drop.‘
To donate or learn more, visit: www.vetsservingvets.org.
