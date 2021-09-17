Large game not the only thing hunters should be targeting this fall

Hunters who put their sights on large game like bear and deer are already in the field or getting ready to be, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to remind them about small game hunting opportunities.
Hunters can enjoy small game hunting throughout the entire state with their base licenses and it includes cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare, fox and gray squirrels, ruffed grouse, woodcock and pheasant.
COTTONTAIL RABBIT AND SNOWSHOE HARE
Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare hunting seasons are open statewide from Sept. 15 through March 31.
The daily bag limit is five and the possession limit is 10.
SQUIRREL, FOX AND GRAY
Fox and gray squirrel (black phase included) season is open statewide from Sept. 15 through March 31.
The daily bag limit is five and the possession limit is 10.
RUFFED GROUSE
Ruffed grouse season dates, statewide, are from Sept. 15 through Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 through Jan. 1.
In zones 1 and 2, the daily bag limit is five, and the possession limit is 10. In Zone 3, the daily bag limit is three and the possession limit is six.
WOODCOCK SEASON OPENS SEPT. 15
The woodcock season now runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29 statewide.
The daily bag limit is three, and the possession limit is nine.
All woodcock hunters must have a valid base license and a free woodcock stamp. The woodcock stamp includes registration with the federal Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program. Shotguns must be plugged so they are capable of holding no more than three shells.
PHEASANT HUNTING, LICENSE REQUIREMENTS AND RELEASE INFORMATION
Pheasant (male only) seasons will begin in October. The daily bag limit is two, and the possession limit is four.
• Zone 1: Oct. 10-31. See the Hunting Digest for Zone 1 pheasant management unit boundaries.
• Zone 2 and 3: Oct. 20 through Nov. 14.
A $25 license is required for all hunters 18 years old and older to hunt pheasants on any public land in the Lower Peninsula or on lands enrolled in the Hunting Access Program.
You do not need a pheasant hunting license if you are: a private-land pheasant hunter; hunting on public lands in the Upper Peninsula; a lifetime license holder; 17 years old or younger; and only hunting pheasant at a game bird hunting preserve.
The free pheasant endorsement required in 2019 and 2020 has been discontinued and is no longer required for hunters pursuing pheasants.
Money from the new license will be placed into an account to be used only for the purchase and release of live pheasants on state-owned public lands with suitable pheasant habitats. Releases will be conducted during the regular pheasant season, which runs from mid-October through mid-November.
Pheasants are expected to be released at the following state game areas in 2021: Cornish (Van Buren County); Crow Island (Bay and Saginaw counties); Erie (Monroe County); Lapeer (Lapeer County); Leidy Lake (St. Joseph County); Pinconning Township (Bay County); Pointe Mouillee (Monroe and Wayne counties); Rose Lake (Clinton and Shiawassee counties); and St. Johns Marsh (St. Clair County).
