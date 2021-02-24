CADILLAC – We're now more than two months into COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the changes tick on by.
Initially, healthcare workers and long-term care residents and workers were the priority. Then the state's very oldest people started getting vaccinated. The age kept dropping, and then the state moved toward vaccinating other professions, including teachers.
Now Phase 1B is about to see another re-definition.
Agricultural and food processing workers will soon be eligible for vaccines.
"All those people that really do the foundational work to get food on our tables will be included in the tier starting on March 1," noted Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief medical officer. Munson hosted their weekly vaccine press conference on Tuesday.
And the age limit is dropping once again.
People who are age 60+ and have risk factors will enter Tier/Phase 1B, making them eligible to be scheduled for vaccines starting March 1.
Other frontline essential workers will have to continue waiting a little longer; Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, cited estimates that those vaccinations may begin in May. Other essential, non-frontline essential workers are currently looking at a late summer timeline.
"As we have all seen throughout all of this, it's subject to change," Dr. Morse noted. The vaccine supply chain could change, or priorities may shift toward keeping certain industries open.
Later in March, District Health Department No. 10, which serves 10 counties, including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, will begin holding larger vaccination clinics.
"That has been a directive from the state; to try to focus more on having large clinics, rather than having clinics in our health department," Dr. Morse said during the press conference. "We are working on those plans."
The larger clinics will be more centralized and will rotate through DHD No. 10's different counties.
"We're still looking for locations to have those and we'll likely be partnering with the National Guard to do that," Dr. Morse said.
DHD No. 10 has also started reaching out to agricultural workers and farms, she said.
During Thursday's press conference, healthcare officials continued to urge the public to stay the course even as vaccinations climb.
People should continue masking and avoid large gatherings.
And if you've been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms of the virus, get tested, health officials said. Test results are still important for contact tracing and quarantining.
Dr. Nefcy said that while new COVID-19 variants have been detected in Michigan and there's evidence the variants spread more quickly than the original virus, there's no evidence of increased virulence.
So far, 66% of Munson Healthcare workers have been vaccinated; however, the healthcare system isn't scheduling new first-dose appointments because the state's priority has shifted toward distributing vaccines to health departments.
