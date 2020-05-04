Larry Emig stepping away from Osceola County Board after 28 years

REED CITY — With almost 30 years under his belt as a county commissioner, Larry Emig will be hanging up his hat with the Osceola County Board.
Emig started on the commission in November of 1992 as an appointment when a commissioner ended their term early.
“I have been on the board for 28 years,‘ he said. “That is a long time in anywhere but especially for a commissioner.‘
Prior to joining the Osceola County Board of Commissioners, Emig was on the Reed City Council for six years, two of which he sat as the Reed City mayor.
“I have always been community-minded,‘ Emig said. “I have also served on many boards both representing the county and on my own across the state.‘
When it came to his many years as a commissioner, Emig said he wanted to be on board for as long as he believed he needed to be.
“I always felt that as long as I was offering something to whatever position I held, was being useful and learning, I should be involved,‘ Emig said. “That is why I have been on as long as I have.‘
But being involved in local government for the past three decades has to end eventually.
“I am going to be 74 in June,‘ Emig said. “My wife is retired, the grandkids are getting older and I am getting older and I want to be able to spend as much time as I can with them. It is just time to close this chapter.‘
Emig said it was not a matter of not feeling useful anymore but that it was time to get some new faces on the board.
“The board is changing,‘ he said. “Now’s the time to retire and let some new ideas on the board.‘
Looking to the August election, Russ Nehmer and Sally Momany are running for Emig’s District 7 seat on the County Board. While Emig did not want to support one candidate over the other, he did have some words of wisdom for whoever takes his spot.
“I would like to think the person who takes my position will be open-minded and be a team player,‘ he said. “No matter if you agree with someone or not, you have to be able to work as a team and get stuff done for the county. (...) Don’t have any hidden agendas. Now, I can’t say everyone on the board didn’t have one or didn’t start with one but it is important to be transparent. But most importantly, be involved. A lot is going to open up when I leave and it is important that everyone does their part and is involved in the different committees and other meetings.‘
And while he is looking forward to a life of retirement, Emig said he is going to miss the board and the county staff the most.
“Like when you leave anywhere you’ve worked for a long period of time, you are going to miss the people the most,‘ he said. “I am going to miss the pot lucks and the employee appreciations. Getting to know the county employees and seeing the people who worked over at the annex building that we didn’t get to see on a regular basis. I am going to miss all that the most.‘
