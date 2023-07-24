CADILLAC — The Cadillac Festival of the Arts has been a mainstay in Cadillac for decades and with 72 vendors on hand for this year’s Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair, this past weekend’s festival had all the excitement and art for festival goers to enjoy.
But for dedicated festival-goers there is one face that is sorely missed. Larry Fisher of Up North Rocks has been a mainstay at Cadillac’s Festival of the Arts since 2010. Known for his unique, one-of-a-kind jewelry and household items, it was his handmade natural stone lamps many festival-goers remember.
It all started nearly 25 years ago when Larry and wife, Chris, took trips to Grand Marais, the historic village located on the south shore of Lake Superior at the eastern gateway to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. With 50 miles of pristine shoreline, Larry found his love for agates, a relatively common semiprecious stone popular along the shores of the Great Lakes, the beaches of the Pacific Coast and in the deserts of many western states.
Because agates are highly desirable for their unique ring patterns and their variety of colors, Larry found many uses, including their family’s kitchen backsplash and mailbox to name a few.
“Agates became dad’s passion and mom was a jewelry maker, so mom and dad spent many trips walking the beaches of Lake Superior,” said Sarah Antosiak, daughter of Larry and Chris Fisher.
Chris is no stranger to the Cadillac Festival of the Arts and the greater arts local community. After Larry and Chris moved to Cadillac in 1997 from Mount Pleasant, Chris continued her career in teaching art at Cadillac’s elementary school.
Following her 32-year teaching career, Chris retired in 2015 after spending her final years teaching at the high school level in Cadillac.
Chris also taught classes at her home studio, an Amish style “she-shed” in their backyard. And Larry was an active partner while Chris taught art, as his love language was food and he enjoyed cooking for her students.
“Together over 46 years of marriage, mom would show dad the ropes, and they worked so well as a team,” Antosiak said.
In 2005 Larry’s parents each experienced age-related illnesses, requiring his parents to move into the Fisher home. Larry made the decision to retire from managing the Cadillac Buyers Guide and become a full-time caregiver.
“My dad had to find his place as a caregiver to his parents, and he was at his best and did everything up until the end while our mom was still teaching art,” Antosiak said.
Over the years, art festivals were a perfect opportunity for both Larry and Chris to showcase their talents — Larry specializing in agate rock pieces and Chris offering jewelry, glass beads and torches. Two festivals always on the couple’s schedule were the Art Leelanau Festival in Leland and the Festival of the Arts in Cadillac.
“Chris gives all of herself, including volunteering her time to her students,” said Jeanne Fitzpatrick, Chris Fisher’s sister.
Following two separate bouts with cancer where Chris had to take a break from showcasing her art, Larry kept going with his passion. And while Larry was offering his love for up north rocks at arts festivals, Chris took on new roles at Up North Arts, including serving as president of the arts center, managing the website, which was created by her son-in-law, JD. And for the past two years, Chris has run the Cadillac Festival of the Arts.
Larry’s passing in April has been a shock and loss to more than his immediate family, but with festival goers and artists alike learning of the news.
“We are hearing lots of stories about how dad’s love of agates has left a mark on people,” Antosiak said. “People have told us how they would travel up here to find his art, and we were reminded earlier today of a lady who bought a necklace from him 10 years ago. After learning from her what she was wanting, my dad went home that night and made her a custom-made necklace for the next day — exactly as she explained it to him.”
“There’s been lots of memories as my dad was such a personable and funny guy,” Antosiak said. “And my dad took such pride in his lamps, so it has been wonderful that we have already sold a couple lamps in our first day.”
As rain fell on the festival in its final hours on Saturday, it hadn’t dampened the heartfelt emotions as festival goers shared their stories about a beloved artist whose passion in creating unique lamps, pendants and necklaces struck a chord with so many people.
If you visited booth No. 58 this past weekend you likely saw a photo of Larry on the table as you entered the booth along with many of his unique lamps, pendants and jewelry. And at the booth during the festival were seven family members wearing special T-shirts to commemorate the man whose passion for rocks was well known. Larry’s daughter, Sarah and son-in-law, JD; “adopted daughter,” Alyssa, son, Kenny and his fiancé, Ashely; sister-in-law, Jeanne and Larry’s wife and partner in life and art, Chris.
“One way our family chose to make my dad front and center at this year’s festival is with T-shirts and mine says ‘My Dad Rocks.’ Others have their relationship to my dad on their T-shirts, but there are seven family members wearing these T-shirts and I know he would have just loved this,” Antosiak said.
Larry’s passion for agates has even been passed down to his grandson, Isiah, who at only 5 years old is obsessed with rocks of all kinds, Sarah said.
Wrapping up this year’s Cadillac Festival of the Arts, this 55th year of the festival is now in the books. But it’s the special contributors, artists and volunteers who are at the festival’s heart and soul and Larry and Chris Fisher are two of Cadillac’s pride and joy.
