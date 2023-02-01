Hunters interested in turkey hunting this spring need to fill out their application by Feb. 1 or they will not be able to go afield later this year.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that the application period for limited spring turkey licenses closes on Feb. 1. Hunters 10 and older can apply for one limited-quota license valid for a specific hunt unit and season date. Youth hunters 9 and under can get a spring turkey license through the mentored youth hunting program.
Spring turkey applications cost $5 and can be purchased online at the DNR eLicense site, the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app or anywhere DNR licenses are sold. The DNR said drawing results will be available on March 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.