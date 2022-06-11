LAKE CITY — Summer break is officially here as Lake City Area Schools held its last day of classes Friday.
After a chaotic last couple of years, Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said they wanted to make students feel comfortable back in school.
“Our goal coming into the year was to create an environment every single day where students would feel connected to each other in our school and where they would feel like they belonged,” Hejnal said.
A few of the main areas of focus for this year were on students’ mental health and getting them caught up with their education.
Through standard-based learning, Hejnal said they were able to focus on specific topic areas and assess how students responded. For some Lake City teachers, one of the biggest things about teaching was simply having students back in the classroom.
“It was a little touch of normalcy coming back from everything that we’ve all gone through in the last few years,” Lake City first grade teacher Kelsey Hiltz said. “I taught virtually last year and so teaching in-person this year was really special.”
In October 2021, the school opened up its new wellness center to address students’ physical and mental health. In addition to the center, Hejnal said they’ve expanded their health services by bringing in more social workers and other specialists.
“That’s been awesome for our students and families,” Hejnal said.
“The highlight of the year was to be able to provide that for our kids and meet their needs.”
At the middle school level, eighth-grade science teacher Tiffany Richardson said getting back in the school routine was also beneficial for students.
“Kids truly flourish with structure as much as they hate it in the process,” Richardson said. “But the more adjusted they became to coming in every day, and having a routine and having consistency and adults around them, that are constantly being there for them, the better things got with them.”
While middle and high school students were finishing up assignments and exams, the elementary school held a staff talent show for the students. Afterward, every fifth grade had their moment in the spotlight as they were sent off to middle school.
Heading into the summer, Hejnal said the school wants to continue focusing on every element of its students. For nearly five decades, he said the school has been using outdoor and adventure education.
This summer and into the fall, he said they want to develop their own outdoor education courses right on campus.
“We’re going to be developing other outdoor education and environmental education sites at our own school forest at Missaukee Mountain, and then on our own campus so that we can continue to evolve educationally and meet the needs of our students where they are,” Hejnal said.
Hejnal also said they want to start using outdoor trips to help students continue to develop and grow.
As students headed off, Hejnal said he feels the school met its goals this year and is excited for what’s to come.“Right now, we have kids that are sad to go,” Hejnal said. “We have kids that feel that sense that we aimed for, so my overall feel is that we as a team did what we needed to do, and we’re excited about that.”
