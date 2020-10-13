CADILLAC — The Columbus Day weekend saw an increase of seven new cases among the four local counties.
The local health departments are no longer announcing new cases over the weekend, so Monday totals are typically higher compared to other weekdays.
Monday showed five new cases in Osceola County, bringing the total there to 99 cases compared to last Friday's 94.
Wexford and Lake counties each had one new COVID-19 case announced on Monday, bringing the pandemic-long total in those counties to 124 and 38, respectively. Missaukee County's COVID-19 numbers remained at 54.
The pandemic-long numbers are not the numbers of people who are actively sick or contagious. For confirmed cases, people are generally contagious for about 10 days after they start having COVID-19 symptoms; or, if they aren't having symptoms but test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, they can potentially spread the virus about 10 days after they were tested.
In Osceola County, there are four cases with onset dates in the past 10 days (the onset dates and the "new cases" dates don't always match because test results can take several days). In Wexford County, there are five COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 10 days. In Missaukee County, it's zero and in Lake County, it's one.
However, the number of cases with onset dates in the past 10 days also does not suggest that there only ten people who are actively contagious for COVID-19 in the Cadillac News coverage area today. That's because about 40% of people who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic. People can be contagious but feel fine and thus might not be getting tested for the virus.
The week ending Saturday, Oct. 10 saw a positivity rate of 1.7% among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, according to the newspaper's analysis of the state's diagnostic testing data.
Positivity rates are an indication of how widespread the virus is in a community and whether the community is doing enough testing.
Of the four counties last week, Wexford County had the highest positivity rate, at 2.6%, and Missaukee County had the lowest, at 0.5%. Osceola County had 1.5% and Lake County had 1.7%.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths this weekend in the four counties, though Mason County had its first, a male in his 60s.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 136,465 on Monday. There have been 6,898 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, four of which were in Wexford County and one of which was in Missaukee County.
