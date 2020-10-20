CADILLAC — All four local counties reported new cases on Monday.
Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all had multiple new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. Mondays have had high numbers in recent weeks because the local health departments have stopped updating numbers over the weekends, pushing the weekend numbers to Monday's report.
Lake County saw nine new cases since Friday and one new probable case. The new confirmed cases brought the county's total to 50. There are also two probable cases in Lake County.
Wexford and Missaukee County each had six new cases since Friday, with Missaukee County also having a new probable case. Wexford County's pandemic-long total number of confirmed cases is 134 and 21 probable cases. There have been 65 confirmed and 17 probable cases in Missaukee County.
Osceola County had five new cases announced on Monday, bringing the total to 112.
A Cadillac News analysis of the state of Michigan's diagnostic testing data for the four counties puts the overall positivity rate at 2.6% for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 17. There were 1,554 tests run for residents of the four counties, and 40 of those tests came back positive (that's not the same thing as saying there were 40 new cases, because some people are tested more than once).
Osceola County had the highest positivity rate among the four counties, at 3.8%, while Lake County was at 3.2%
The state has said the goal is to be below 3%. Michigan hasn't been meeting that goal lately. Johns Hopkins University puts this week's 7-day average at 3.7% while the state's figures for Sunday, Oct. 8 were 6.13%.
The World Health Organization says that when positivity rates climb above 5%, it's an indicator that you're not testing enough people and that some cases are likely being missed. When cases are missed, people are not necessarily quarantining or providing contact tracing information, which can lead to more spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
On Monday, the state announced that partnerships with Walgreens and the Michigan Primary Care Association would bring 77 new, free COVID-19 test sites statewide.
Cadillac is getting one of the the free testing locations.
Walgreen's will offer no-cost tests even to people who are asymptomatic and uninsured. You will need an appointment (visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing to make one). When you arrive, you'll use drive-through lanes and someone will talk you through self-administering the test, according to a news release.
Walgreen's is at 1220 North Mitchell Street.
Family Health Care in Cadillac (520 Cobb Street) is also listed on the state's website as a place in Cadillac where you can get tested for the coronavirus; however, it's not listed as being part of the no-cost program. The clinic will test uninsured people, however. Family Health Care can be reached at 231-775-6521. You will need an appointment.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 147,806 on Monday, a more than 2,900 case increase since Saturday. Additionally, the number of COVID-19 death climbed above 7,000 in Michigan, reaching 7,031. Five of those deaths have been in the Cadillac News coverage area, with four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
