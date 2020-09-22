Last week positivity at 1.3%

CADILLAC — State data shows new COVID-19 cases in three local counties on Monday.
State data and health department data sometimes differ slightly day-to-day depending on the time of day the information was accessed and the verification process that is used to determine which county the case truly belongs in. The Cadillac News usually prioritizes local health department data due to the verification process; however, the health department did not update the data dashboard on Monday.
State data showed Wexford County had one new COVID-19 case since Friday, at 104; there were two new cases in Osceola County, bringing the total there to 82; Missaukee County also had a new case, for 42 and Lake County dropped one case since last week, to 31.
In Wexford County, six of those cases had onset dates in the past 10 days. People are generally contagious for the virus that causes COVID-19 for 10 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test. There were four in Osceola County, one confirmed and one probable in Missaukee County and none in Lake County according to state data.
Another measure of how widespread the virus is in communities is the test positivity rate. That's the percentage of tests that come back positive.
For the week ending Sept. 19, the positivity rate in the Cadillac News coverage area (Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties) was 1.3%, according to a Cadillac News analysis of state data. Of the 1,216 tests run last week for residents of the four counties, 16 were positive.
September's positivity rate among the four counties so far is 1.8%, with Wexford at 2.2%, Missaukee at 2%, Osceola at 1.8% and Lake at 0.6%.
Just outside of the newspaper's coverage area, in neighboring Manistee County, the health department issued a warning about a possible public exposure at a bar.
The health department says a potentially contagious person who tested positive for the virus was at The Painted Lady Saloon on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Thursday, Sept. 17 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
"If you were at the Painted Lady Saloon on the days and times listed above, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible. COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider," the health department said.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers were at 117,406 on Monday. There have been 6,665 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, five of which have been in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.