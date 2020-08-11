CADILLAC — State data on diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus show that less than one percent of tests for residents in the Cadillac News coverage area were positive for the virus last week.
For the week ending on Saturday, August 8, residents of Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties received 1,491 tests. Of that, 13, or 0.9%, were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That's not the same thing as saying there were 13 new diagnoses last week, as some people are tested more than once (most, however, are not; there aren't enough tests to do that, doctors recently told the Cadillac News).
So far for the week ending Saturday, August 15, the positivity rate for the four local counties is 0%. There weren't any new positives on Sunday, the most recent date for which the state has provided detailed testing information.
The testing data does not always perfectly match up with data from the local health departments due to duplicate testing, the verification process and whether the data is referencing the date a new case is identified or the date the test was performed.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Lake, Missaukee and Wexford counties are in the District Health Department No. 10 jurisdiction, with Lake remaining at 21 cases, Missaukee at 27 and Wexford at 59 cases. Though the three counties share a health department, they are not grouped with each other according to state data. The state of Michigan puts Wexford and Missaukee counties in the Traverse City area for purposes of evaluating risk levels and which re-opening phase the counties should be in. Wexford and Missaukee counties, then, are considered "medium risk" by the state.
Lake and Osceola County, however, are considered "medium-high" risk because they are grouped with the Grand Rapids area.
Osceola County is in a different health department, the Central Michigan District Health Department. Osceola County remained at 64 cases on Monday.
People are generally considered contagious for about 10 days after the date of their test. In Lake County, there were six confirmed cases since August 1, according to DHD No. 10's dashboard. There was one in Missaukee County and there were five in Wexford County.
Munson Cadillac Hospital did not have any COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 87,960 on Monday. There have been 6,257 deaths, five of which were in the Cadillac News coverage area. Statewide, 63,636 have met the state's definition of recovery (35 in Osceola County, 39 in Wexford, 21 in Missaukee and 11 in Lake).
