Late fall, winter driving means be aware of icy conditions

CADILLAC — With colder weather here for the foreseeable future, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police are reminding motorists to be aware of conditions and the potential for ice.
That message from police was the result of three crashes that occurred on Tuesday morning. Wexford County Sgt. Brian Rood said at 7 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash just west of Boon on 30 1/4 Road near 21 1/2 Road. Rood said the vehicle in question slid off the road into the ditch where there is a high bank and rolled onto its side.
He said the conditions at the time produced glare ice and the driver wasn’t expecting it. No injuries, however, were reported.
Roughly two hours later at 9:08 a.m. Wexford County Deputy Troy Quiggin said a similar crash occurred on 38 Road and 21 Road just north of Galvanek’s Auto and RV’s. Quiggin said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash claimed there was another vehicle coming toward her that was traveling too fast and when they passed each other the driver’s vehicle started to slide.
The driver lost control, went off the road and struck a tree. As a result of the crash, Quiggin said the single occupant of the vehicle that crashed sustained a head injury and was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The crash remains under investigation but Quiggin said the driver was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.
A third crash occurred at 7:05 a.m. on Old 131 near the Wexford County Landfill and was handled by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post. In that crash, trooper Edward Ricklefs said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. There were no injuries and ice again was a factor.
Michigan State Police Precision Driving Unit Sgt. John Looney said the biggest thing he tells his students if they lose control is to try to regain a grip on the road. That grip is known as “rolling friction,‘ according to Looney.
“Stay off the accelerator and brake. Look in the direction you want to go and steer your car in that direction,‘ he said. “If your back end starts going to the left and the front end of your car starts going to the right, you want to look and steer to the left. That is called counter steering.‘
He said when you steer you want to use quick, hand-over-hand movements and a quick reaction is key. Even if you end up doing a 360, never give up on a skid because you always have the chance to regain control using counter steering.
“Always look where you want to go and steer in that direction,‘ Looney said.
When it comes to driving this time of year, Rood said using common sense and slowing down helps keep you safe in many cases.
“If you wake up and find your car has frost on it, there is a good chance there is ice on the road,‘ Rood said. “Slow down and give yourself extra time for your travels.‘
