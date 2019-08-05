LAKE CITY — Jim Smith is remembered respectfully and fondly for a number of things: Businessman, city treasurer, military veteran and longtime advocate for veterans, American Legion Post commander, Citizen of the Year, Realtor of the Year, active member at Northland Community Church, avid University of Michigan fan, McBain Rambler and Lake City Trojan fan, Detroit Tigers fan and huge sports fan in general.
There are a lot of tributes that can be paid honestly to Smith, who died peacefully in his Lake City home surrounded by family last week at the age of 91 after a long, fruitful life that included service in the Merchant Marines after enlisting at the age of 16 during World War II and service a few years later as an Army sergeant during the Korean War. Jim owned and operated Everett Realty in Lake City for a number of years and served on the Lake City Council and as the city treasurer. He knew many people and was known by many.
The greatest tributes about the life and character of Jim Smith, though, come from those who knew him the best.
Jim’s children and grandchildren and his former business partner remember a man of great integrity and discipline who gave himself fully to whatever task was at hand. They remember a man of deep faith and convictions who was always willing to help others. And they remember the man who exhibited love daily for his late wife LinaVay and for his family in overt ways and quiet ways, a man who modeled faithfulness and consistency and honesty.
“He was a man of great integrity, as honest as the day is long,‘ said his daughter Sharon Smith, who would be in a very good position to know.
“He never lied to anybody. He always taught us to treat everybody the way we want to be treated and to be dependable. If you give your word, then honor your word. Be on time for work or a little bit early. He was just a great man all the way around, and very patriotic.‘
Sharon, a lifelong Lake City resident, described her father as a very caring father with her and her brother Pat, and especially as a grandfather with the grandkids and the great-grandkids.
“He was wonderful,‘ she said. “I remember when the grandkids came along and we would go on an overnight trip. He would always find a pool where the kids could swim. That’s just the kind of person he was.‘
Jim’s son Pat recalls a few of his dad’s favorite sayings that reflect a great deal about what made Jim Smith the man he was:
“We make a living by what we make, but we make a life by what we give.‘
“When God measures a man He puts the tape around his heart, not his head.‘
Pat, a 1972 Lake City graduate and a retired McBain educator and administrator, said his dad was a quiet but profound influence in his life.
“You could always count on dad,‘ he said.
“There was a tough resilience about him but he was very patient at the same time and he had a lot of empathy for others. He and my mom both modeled that and it had a deep influence on me and Sharon growing up and when we started having our own kids.
“Dad was ambitious and driven and he passed that along too, but he was also fair. His big desire for me was to do my best at whatever I was pursuing at the time. He did a good job of silently guiding my life. He displayed unconditional love and you could feel that.‘
Jim was a responsible person from an early age. He and his sister Janet moved here with parents Elbert and Ruth during the summer of 1942 after the family’s home in Almont burned to the ground. The family relocated to a farm property on McGee Road near the present-day airport. As Dorothy Everett (then Dorothy Wyma) recalls, Jim used to walk to school from McGee Road and was always on time.
He graduated from Lake City with the Class of 1944 at the age of 16 (because he had skipped a grade as a younger student) and was the valedictorian. He and his friend and classmate Ben Parker tried to join the Marines but were too young, so they joined the Merchant Marines together. Young Jim Smith traveled in different “Victory‘ ships transporting troops across the Atlantic during and after World War II.
Jim’s life may have taken a different turn if he had been signed by the Detroit Tigers during high school. Jim pitched and played shortstop for Lake City and was good enough to receive an invitation from the Tigers to take part in a tryout in Detroit. He wanted to go but when he asked his boss at the A&P downtown for the day off, his boss said he would lose his job. At the time, keeping a job was more important than trying out for the Tigers.
After Jim returned from the war, he was hired by Kick-a-Way Fashion, which had a factory initially in Lake City and also in Cadillac and Big Rapids. Jim became the manager. That was when he began courting LinaVay, whom he also hired.
After 20 years, the Kick-a-Way factories up here closed down and Jim worked for a few years for Mid-Michigan Electric. Then his good friend Wayne Everett recruited Jim to work with him in real estate and the rest, as they say, is history.
Lucas Smith, who followed in his grandfather Jim’s steps in the field of real estate in Holland, said the word “faithfulness‘ comes to mind when he thinks of his grandfather.
“I looked up to him quite a lot,‘ Lucas said.
“He had a huge influence on the lives of me and my brother James and our cousin Scott. He taught me to pray the Lord’s Prayer when I was young kneeling by the bed with him and he taught me the value of hard work along with my mom and dad.
“He would take me and Scott out to measure properties with him when we were around 8 years old. I’m sure it actually created more work for him to take two young, energetic grandkids with him but he was mentoring us and showing us the importance of hard work and doing a job the right way. I’ve never forgotten that.‘
When asked how he would describe his grandfather, James Smith said he would use the words “integrity and “caring.‘
“He was a great role model for me and also for my kids,‘ James said.
“He was very involved in our lives and we did a lot of fun things together over the years like boating, grilling, camping and swimming. He was caring and he had integrity, too. He was honest with people and treated everyone with respect and that’s something that sticks with me and makes me want to be the same way. My friend (and former McBain teammate) Trent Mulder called today and told me how much my grandfather influenced his life. That’s a beautiful thing to hear.‘
Lucas and James both mentioned how much it meant to them to have the support of their grandfather in the stands during all their McBain sporting events back in the 1990s.
“It didn’t matter if you won the game or not or if you scored the winning touchdown or missed the shot at the end,‘ Lucas said. “He was always there offering his support and he always let you know how proud he was.‘
“It was a great feeling knowing he was always there cheering you on,‘ James said.
“He was at every game.‘
Jim’s support for McBain sports teams in particular continued long after Lucas and James graduated. Pat Smith figures his dad attended more than 4,000 sporting events through the years. Some of them included trips to places like Hawaii or Pasadena or Florida for U of M bowl games but most of that total was local high school events, including many in recent years with his good buddy Ed Stephan. Another very good friend, George Gray, was a lifelong Michigan State fan and Pat remembers how interesting it was each year on the fall afternoon when the Wolverines and Spartans faced off on the gridiron.
Wayne Everett got to know Jim Smith on a personal basis when the two served together on the Lake City Council in the 1960s. When Wayne’s real estate business was expanding in the late ‘60s, he was looking for someone to bring on board with him.
“I was at a point where I needed help and I couldn’t think of a better person to ask than Jim Smith,‘ Everett recalled.
“I got to know Jim when we were both on the council together and then he became the city treasurer. I knew he was a man of good judgment and a man I could trust and that’s why I recruited him.‘
Jim thought it over for a few days before saying yes to Everett’s offer. It turned out to be the start of a fruitful partnership and a beautiful friendship that lasted right to the end of Jim’s life.
“We went on fishing trips and hunting trips together and attended hundreds of realtor meetings around the state together,‘ Wayne said. “The only problem I ever had with Jim is that I could never beat him to work in the morning. He was always there ahead of me.‘
Wayne went to see his good friend Jim at his home in Lake City just a few days before Jim entered eternity.
“It had been a tough week and you could tell the time was getting close,‘ Wayne said.
“He was sitting up in his chair and Sharon was there also the last time I saw him. I said, ‘She may be babysitting but remember you’re still the boss.’ He shook his head and then pointed up. ‘The boss is up there,’ he said. ‘I talked to him today and He told me everything is going to be OK.’‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.