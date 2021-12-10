Late-week warmup might put prospects of a white Christmas in jeopardy

CADILLAC — That cozy feeling of things beginning to look at lot like Christmas may not last much longer.
Meteorologists say a warmup next week could melt the snow currently covering the ground and it’s not likely to return in the same abundance by Dec. 25.
In an unusual turn of events this far into the cold weather season, Accuweather Meteorologist Tom Kines said the jet stream is expected to shift northward, ushering warm airs into the area from the south.
In Cadillac, Kines said temperatures Wednesday and Thursday could get into the 50s, close to record highs, melting all the snow that has built up during the last several days.
Kines said temperatures are supposed to return closer to seasonal averages after that but will remain mild, with little chance for snow until right around Christmas day.
“Should the polar vortex shift eastward across Canada during the fourth week of December, the door may open for more persistent colder, snowier conditions, especially near the Great Lakes region around Christmastime as our long-range forecast from back in October suggested,” said Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
The polar vortex is a large Arctic storm that tends to hold back extremely cold conditions, like a vault over the North Pole, when it remains strong.
Roads could become a little slick tonight due to a mix of rain and wet snow expected throughout the area. Kines predicted Saturday could see the worst of those effects, however, as liquid precipitation turns to snow and ice as temperatures cool down heading into the afternoon.
