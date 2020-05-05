CADILLAC — There is nothing normal about the times we are living in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and now law enforcement has had another curveball throw at them.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Thursday issued directives both proclaiming that the coronavirus emergency continues under a 1945 law and declaring new states of emergency and disaster under a 1976 law after lawmakers refused her request for a 28-day extension. The declarations are the foundation of her stay-home order and other measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Republicans, who want more input on gradually restarting the economy and say a ban on elective medical and dental procedures should be lifted, also voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging her authority and actions. They question the legality of her stay-home measure since the Legislature did not lengthen the state of emergency.
But Whitmer said the stay-home order rests on gubernatorial powers in the 1945 law, which does not require legislative consent nor an extension.
"If the 1976 law supersedes the '45 law, they would have repealed it. It was an intentional decision to keep both of these sources of authority for the chief executive of the state of Michigan," she said. "It is for times like these that that authority is really important, when lives are on the line."
The later law has a provision saying it should not be construed to "limit, modify, or abridge" a governor's authority to proclaim an emergency under the earlier law or to exercise powers vested by the state constitution.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, said "the judiciary will have the final say."
While this political and legal showdown will unfold in the coming weeks, with the uncertainty Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is advising law enforcement to use their best judgment regarding enforcement of Stay Home, Safe Safe violations until the issue is resolved in court.
For Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore, this doesn't help clarify how law enforcement should proceed.
The orders were issued under section 1 of article 5 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, the Emergency Management Act, 1976 PA 390, as amended, MCL 30.401 et seq., and the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945, 1945 PA 302, as amended, MCL 10.31 et seq. The issue to be determined in the court is the authority to extend beyond 28 days. This is the separation of powers between legislative, executive, and judicial branches of state government In action.
"Those in law enforcement have taken oaths to enforce the laws," he said. "Typically, our laws are passed by our legislature and signed into law by our executive. They are tested over the years by our judiciary. This is a different situation."
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor already has said they are not going to be seeking out people who are violating, but if there is a complaint received by his office it will be investigated and forwarded to the prosecutor's office. That will remain how his office will proceed even with the uncertainty. He also said there will not be a one size fits all mentality and his office will take things "case-by-case."
Elmore said those in law enforcement have loved ones or friends who own businesses, work in factories or on farms who are struggling. Likewise, law enforcement's job is not to punish but rather to serve and better the community. They also don't want to prosecute people and businesses for violating orders as they already have limited resources to catch and prosecute normal crimes and criminals.
He said his office is asking people and businesses to be smart and encourages everyone to comply with the orders. To say otherwise would be unethical, according to Elmore.
While many people are focused on the criminal liability of what a violation could mean, Elmore said they also may want to consider civil liability.
"If a business or group violates an order and contributes to viral spread causing injury or death, could they be sued? Before people, groups, and businesses decide to violate orders, they may want to speak with their insurance agents and attorneys," Elmore said. "Do not expect police and prosecutors to give you that advice. We simply cannot. A civil infraction or misdemeanor conviction may be relatively minor compared to a lawsuit."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.