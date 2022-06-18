Beginning Saturday, the Michigan State Police and local enforcement agencies will be looking for and pulling over speeding drivers as part of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign.
Since the start of the pandemic, law enforcement agencies across the nation have reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes. As a result, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are partnering on a regional traffic safety campaign, Great Lakes, High Stakes.
The campaign, which is set to start on June 18 and continue through June 26, will involve dozens of municipal, county and Michigan State Police agencies across the state. It also will focus on speeding drivers.
Nationally in 2020, there were 11,258 traffic fatalities involved crashes where one or more drivers were speeding, which was an increase of 18% over 2019. Likewise, in Michigan, the number of traffic crashes rose from 245,432 in 2020 to 282,640 in 2021, which was an increase of 15%. There also was a rise in fatalities in 2021 (1,131) compared to 2020 (1,083).
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said his office will not be participating in the Great Lakes, High Stakes campaign, but deputies work traffic detail daily and will continue to do so. Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said the sheriff’s office also will not be participating in the campaign but will have deputies on patrol.
It was similar for the Cadillac Police Department. Officers have target areas they patrol looking for speeders but are not participating in this campaign.
“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” Alicia Sledge, interim director of the OHSP said. “It has been proven that the faster you drive the greater your risk of dying in a crash. We hope this increased enforcement over the coming weeks will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.