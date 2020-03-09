CADILLAC — There is potential for lots of change during 2020.
With a big election year about to kick off Tuesday with the presidential primary, there could be many new figures getting elected and taking office in 2021. While there is potential for change this year, one thing that likely will not be much different is the Cadillac area’s continued issues with drugs and drug addiction.
The latest report regarding drug activity for the calendar year 2019 from the Traverse Narcotics Team is still a few weeks out from release, but when looking at 2018 there were some trends regarding drug use in the area.
The annual TNT report for 2018 showed the agency investigated a total of 339 cases with 198 arrests. In 2017, TNT investigated 313 cases with 210 arrests. In 2018, TNT reported while opioids are a major focus for the drug team, crystal methamphetamine occupied the greatest portion of the team’s investigative activity.
TNT Lt. Mike Bush said that trend has continued as crystal meth is a huge problem in the area.
“The real issue is that the market for meth is flooded right now and people are pumping it out so fast that the quality is terrible,‘ he said.
Even in the black market, Bush said the law of supply and demand is in play and when the market is flooded the price drops. Currently, he said meth prices are at historic lows because it is so readily available. That means more people have access to it and likely can afford to purchase it, according to Bush.
For that reason, he also said it is likely that some users are becoming low-level dealers so they can fund their drug use. He also said the distribution network has become larger.
“It is a commodity, but it is a black market commodity. The rules of the market still apply. Just like with other things, when the market is flooded the control and quality goes down,‘ he said.
Although TNT doesn’t track prices, Bush said the prices on crystal meth are probably 60-70% less than they were at this time last year. That isn’t just in the Cadillac area, but statewide.
With that in mind, Bush said he is not sure if more people are trying it because of its availability and price, but common sense would say the answer is “yes.‘
When it comes to the product users are buying, Bush said that is where things get dicey. While they may be buying something under the generic term of “meth‘ or “heroin,‘ users may not be getting just those illegal substances. They could be cut with other narcotics such as fentanyl and carfentanil.
He said right now a substance known as “White Ghost‘ is prevalent. He said the substance is a powder, but is darker in color. It is a mixture of crystal meth, fentanyl or carfentanil. While it is mixed, Bush said there are not potency tests done to see what percentage of each narcotic is in the substance.
A similar substance known as Gray Death also is becoming more prevalent, but so far it hasn’t made its way to the Cadillac area. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Gray Death is not a single drug, but typically contains several potent opioids, including whatever a drug dealer has on hand.
It could contain heroin, fentanyl, and U-47700, which are all extremely potent narcotics. It can be a toxic mix of other potent opioids, such as carfentanil, or other illegal drugs.
“They are mixing it up in large batches and then cutting it and putting fentanyl in it. It is not guaranteed how well it is mixed. It is a minuscule chance to see pure heroin here. It is always going to be cut and typically has fentanyl in it,‘ he said. “I think they have a sense there is other stuff in it but when we interview street users they never say they are anticipating it had fentanyl. They don’t know.‘
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said heroin comes in a variety of colors and those colors often tell law enforcement which region of the world it comes from. The colors range from white, gray, black, brown, and green, Elmore said. It is believed that certain colors come from Central and South America and other colors from places like Afghanistan. It can come in powder, paste, or liquid form, which can be swallowed, smoked, injected, or snorted according to Elmore.
“We have to be careful with the use of catchy names. Sometimes the names add a mystique for the dealers and users. It is clear that users do not always know what they are getting,‘ he said. “It is not like they carry test kits and conduct a chemical analysis before they buy it. The drugs are distributed in small bindles of foil of paper the size of gum wrappers. They do not come with labels or guarantee of what is inside. Buyer beware because the dealer does not care.‘
When it comes to the recent overdose deaths in the area, Elmore said most are caused by opioids, such as heroin. He also said many users who overdose do so because they thought they were taking heroin, when in fact, it was either laced with fentanyl or actually just fentanyl.
Recently, Elmore said his office received a Michigan State Police Department Crime Lab report on the testing of a substance. The substances were believed by the defendant to be Alprazolam also known as Lorazepam or Xanax. It is a benzodiazepine and is a schedule 4 controlled substance, according to Elmore.
In January, Wexford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Mesick gas station and found a man asleep in his vehicle at the gas pump. A search revealed the driver had what he believed to be Xanax, Elmore said. The driver said he obtained them from some unknown source, which suggested it was obtained from a dealer, Elmore said.
The pills, in reality, were Flualprazolam which is called a “novel benzodiazepine‘ and Elmore said those types of substances are not listed as a scheduled controlled substance.
“In 2018, it surfaced in Sweden, where it is now outlawed. It is a controlled substance in Canada,‘ Elmore said. “Considering these pills were disguised to be Xanax, it is fair to conclude these came from a pirated or illicit drug market.‘
While the finding of this substance shows it is dangerous to purchase unknown substances locally or over the internet, Elmore said it also shows the pirated drug market has reached the Cadillac area.
