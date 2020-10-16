CADILLAC — Local law enforcement is warning of a new synthetic opioid that is starting to make its way into the state and growing in popularity among users.
Recently it was reported by the Oakland Community Health Network that “purple heroin‘ was reported to be in the Upper Peninsula after it was suspected to be purchased in the Milwaukee area. OCHN is a provider service network that assists approximately 23,000 Oakland County citizens at more than 300 service sites across the county. People who receive services through the network include those who have an intellectual or developmental disability, mental health challenge, or substance use disorder.
The network also reported the purple substance already was linked to three overdoses and a possible fourth. A sample of the substance was sent to a Michigan State Police Laboratory and was identified as fentanyl with the possible presence of niacinamide, acetaminophen, flualprazolam, buspirone, and brorphine.
It is unknown if the substance is arriving in the state already colored or if local dealers are adding coloring to brand their product.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he has just recently started to receive information about the substance and, in particular, brorphine. He said, however, he is not sure if it has made its way into the county at this point.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore also has been hearing more about the substance. Considering there is a drug epidemic in the area, Elmore said he has concerns about this substance coming into the area.
“Opiates and synthetic opiates, like heroin, fentanyl, buprenorphine, and others are very much present,‘ he said. “Most of our overdoses involve users who take one opiate thinking it is one thing when it is something else.‘
Elmore said his office works closely with the Traverse Narcotics Team and other law enforcement to deal with the issue, but citizens and the community also need to be on the watch for drug-related crime and new substances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.