CADILLAC — A 58-year-old Lawton man could face a potential life sentence if convicted of a recent alleged drunken driving incident he was arraigned on in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Calvin James Ragan was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense, and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on May 13 in South Branch Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Ragan faces a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Ragan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.