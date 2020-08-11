The 25th annual Lake City Cruise and Car Show went off without a hitch on Friday and Saturday and drew a very large field of participants and a large crowd, too. The cruise on Friday evening drew more than 200 cars, reported Michelle Reichert of the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce, and the popular car show on Main Street downtown featured more than 150 cars ranging from antiques to classics and lured many hundreds of spectators. Disc jockey Steven Dee returned to spin the hits and serve as master of ceremonies and Duane Baldwin of the chamber board announced all the trophy winners. The rain even held off until all the festivities ended.
photos by Mike Dunn
